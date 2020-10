Delta is predicted to make landfall in the US sometime on Friday.

Hurricane Delta, a slightly weakened but still dangerous category four storm, barrelled towards Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula with winds of 215 km/h for an expected..

Hurricane Delta slams into Mexico near Cancun Hurricane Delta rapidly lost strength before landfall near top Caribbean getaway Cancun on Wednesday, potentially saving the area's hotels, condos and Mayan indigenous villages from an onslaught threatened when it was a menacing Category 4 storm. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

"You've likely never experienced a storm this strong before in your life," says CBS News...

Houston Weather This is a look at the latest track for Hurricane Delta as the storm grows larger in size. Confidence is growing it… https://t.co/2vcdMNv7dS 17 minutes ago

Sandi Walters RT @FredKrupp : If Delta hits Louisiana it would be the 6th hurricane to threaten them this year and the 4th to make landfall, a record. Our… 16 minutes ago

Max Tsaparis Hurricane #Delta will make landfall Friday as a Cat. 2 in nearly the same location as Cat. 4 #Laura just six weeks… https://t.co/kQFYkjMPRz 16 minutes ago

Amelia RT @NWSNewOrleans : 10 PM Update on Hurricane Delta. #Delta continues to move WNW through the southern Gulf of Mexico, and will make a turn… 12 minutes ago

Frank Truelove Hurricane Delta will soon make landfall in an area already evacuated due to storms 3 times before this one. Meanwhi… https://t.co/EcX0z7Xz92 10 minutes ago

NBC 10 WJAR RT @ChristinaErne : The path of #Delta is a scary one for many... nearly the same path as hurricane #Laura just a few weeks ago. It could ma… 7 minutes ago

27 Storm Track Weather RT @MaxTsaparis : Hurricane #Delta will make landfall Friday as a Cat. 2 in nearly the same location as Cat. 4 #Laura just six weeks ago. Su… 5 minutes ago