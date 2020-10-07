Global  
 

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin, Charged in George Floyd's Death, Released on $1M Bond

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
According to NBC News, the former Minneapolis police officer was granted a conditional release on Wednesday after posting a non-cash bond.


Derek Chauvin Derek Chauvin American former police officer involved in the death of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin: George Floyd murder suspect released from jail on $1m bail

 Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin awaits trial over the killing of black American man George Floyd in May.
BBC News

Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

Derek Chauvin freed on bail over George Floyd killing

 The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.According to court..
New Zealand Herald

