Jacob Blake Is Released From the Hospital
Blake was shot in the back by Kenosha, WI, police at least seven times in front of three of his children on August 23rd.
Jacob Blake is out of the hospital, but still getting extensive medical treatment in a new facility...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •FOXNews.com
Watch VideoJacob Blake has been released from a hospital according to his lawyers. The 29-year-old...
Newsy - Published
Also reported by •FOXNews.com
Jacob Blake, shot in the back by a Kenosha police officer, has moved to a spinal cord injury...
USATODAY.com - Published
