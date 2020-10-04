Global  
 

Jacob Blake Is Released From the Hospital

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Jacob Blake Is Released From the Hospital

Jacob Blake Is Released From the Hospital

Blake was shot in the back by Kenosha, WI, police at least seven times in front of three of his children on August 23rd.


Jacob Blake Released From Hospital Following Kenosha Shooting

 Jacob Blake was released from the Wisconsin hospital where he was receiving treatment and is now in a rehabilitation center more than a month after he was shot..
Jacob Blake released from hospital, transferred to spinal cord rehab center in Chicago

 Jacob Blake, shot in the back by a Kenosha police officer, has moved to a spinal cord injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.
Milwaukee County district attorney declines to charge officer for teen's fatal shooting

 A police officer in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a Black teen in February, the district attorney in Milwaukee County..
Polls show Biden edging out Trump in Iowa and Wisconsin and holding firm leads in Pennsylvania and Florida.

 Polls released on Wednesday showed Joe Biden edging out President Trump in Iowa and holding firm leads in Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin.
