Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeremy Hunt on whether universities went back too early

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Jeremy Hunt on whether universities went back too early

Jeremy Hunt on whether universities went back too early

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said that the government was “absolutely right” in its decision to reopen universities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeremy Hunt Jeremy Hunt British Conservative politician

Hunt on govt response to pandemic: ‘We got things wrong’ [Video]

Hunt on govt response to pandemic: ‘We got things wrong’

Jeremy Hunt has admitted that the government has “got things wrong” in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but highlighted the importance of “learning from those lessons”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published
Jeremy Hunt: Catching Covid-19 in a healthcare setting should be a never event [Video]

Jeremy Hunt: Catching Covid-19 in a healthcare setting should be a never event

Former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt joins the World Health Organisation onWorld Patient Safety Day as they launch the health worker safety charter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook launches dating service in Europe

 Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory..
WorldNews
Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV [Video]

Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV

American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support. A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

DNA Special: How safe are social media platforms and apps?

 According to an estimate, about 180 crore photos are uploaded every week on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, which is equal to the..
DNA

Facebook Dating launches in Europe after lengthy delay

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook Dating, the social network’s competitor to Tinder and other dating apps, launches today in Europe..
The Verge

Tweets about this