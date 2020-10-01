Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man dies after shooting outside Antioch apartment; suspect still at large

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Man dies after shooting outside Antioch apartment; suspect still at large
Police say a man has died after he was shot outside of an apartment in Antioch.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man shoots man in Albany convenience store [Video]

Man shoots man in Albany convenience store

This is the shocking moment a man is shot multiple times yet still manages to fight off a gunman who attacked him in a convenience store before running away.The shooting was filmed by a CCTV camera at..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:52Published
21-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Near Downtown LA Apartment [Video]

21-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Near Downtown LA Apartment

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death near a downtown Los Angeles apartment building on Friday night. Authorities continued to search for a suspect throughout Saturday, but have not released a..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:35Published
19-Year-Old Arrested For Murder At Grand Prairie Apartment Complex [Video]

19-Year-Old Arrested For Murder At Grand Prairie Apartment Complex

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie that left another man dead. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:24Published