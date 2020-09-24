Service to mankind! Surat couple stitches masks using scrap fabrics for underprivileged
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 04:33s - Published
Service to mankind! Surat couple stitches masks using scrap fabrics for underprivileged
A couple in Gujarat's Surat city are working for the welfare of underprivileged children amid coronavirus pandemic.
Hanuman Prasad Prajapat and Ratan Ben are stitching and distributing face masks for free of cost among the underprivileged children since lockdown.
They collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops and use them to make face masks.
In last 4 months, the couple said that they have distributed around 6,000 face masks in Surat.
Speaking to ANI, Hanuman said, "I collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops in the city, use them to make face masks and give it to the people who can't afford it." "In the last four months, I along with my wife have stitched and distributed around 6,000 face masks in the city," he added.
Hailing from Rajasthan, Hanuman Prasad is now working with Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation.
A video of a forest guard 'pleading' with a lion in Gujarat's Gir Forest has gone viral. The forest guard encountered the lion on his way back home at night. Blocking his way, the king of the jungle was sitting in the middle of a pitch-dark road. The bone-chilling incident was captured by Guard Mahesh Sondarva. After Sondarva's several efforts, the lion made a move and walked into the forest. Later, the video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Dr Anshuman on his Twitter handle. Anshuman serves as the deputy conservator of forest (DCF) in Gir East. The video has garnered more than 5,000 views and hundreds of likes.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
With world's largest diamond trading complex coming up in Surat by 2022, many diamond manufacturers are shifting base from Mumbai to this Gujarat city. Although Surat manufactures almost 80 percent of the diamonds in the world, the export and other dealings take place largely in Mumbai. However, due to expensive rents and delay in export in Mumbai, businesses are getting attracted to Surat, already a hub of diamond manufacturing, to shift their business needs. Shivam Navadiya, a diamond manufacturer, mentioned the above reasons for his decision to return to Surat. Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of GJEPC (Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council) said that bookings for around 4500 offices at upcoming Surat Diamond Bourse have already been placed, and small diamond businessmen have already shifted from Mumbai due to halt in business in Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businessmen have claimed that the textile industry in Surat is facing a shortage of workers as they have not returned in the absence of transport services. According to a textile businessman Dinesh Katariya, the industry is facing labour shortage as workers haven't returned due to unavailability of transport services. The expenses are such that the shop owners are unable to open their shops and are hoping that they will be able to operate again around Diwali. The wholesale buyers too are not coming to the city for buying as they used to before coronavirus.
A massive fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Hazira gas processing plant in Gujarat's Surat district in the wee hours of thursday. The fire has now been brought under control according to ONGC. The blaze, which was visible from a fair distance, was preceded by three consecutive blasts. Fire vehicles of the ONGC, Surat Municipal Corporation and local industrial units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The inlet gas terminal where the fire broke out was cordoned off and the plant was secured immediately after the fire broke out. The Collector of Surat said that the cause of the fire will be ascertained after cooling operations are completed. ‘A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person. ‘Fire has been completely extinguished. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations at the earliest,’ ONGC tweeted on the incident. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04Published
An FIR has been registered against former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's media advisor Lokendra Singh in phone tapping case. Rajasthan Police lodged FIR on October 7, two months after the Congress leader's camp accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government of tapping phones of some of their MLAs. "FIR registered under sections 505 (2) and others. It registered for spreading rumours over alleged phone tapping of some MLAs and leaders," said DCP South, Jaipur.
The textile city of Surat, which is famous for it Sarees has emerged as the centre of innovative 'fashion masks' made with anti-bacterial and anti-viral finish. A company is making these eco-friendly..