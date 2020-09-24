Service to mankind! Surat couple stitches masks using scrap fabrics for underprivileged

A couple in Gujarat's Surat city are working for the welfare of underprivileged children amid coronavirus pandemic.

Hanuman Prasad Prajapat and Ratan Ben are stitching and distributing face masks for free of cost among the underprivileged children since lockdown.

They collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops and use them to make face masks.

In last 4 months, the couple said that they have distributed around 6,000 face masks in Surat.

Speaking to ANI, Hanuman said, "I collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops in the city, use them to make face masks and give it to the people who can't afford it." "In the last four months, I along with my wife have stitched and distributed around 6,000 face masks in the city," he added.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Hanuman Prasad is now working with Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation.