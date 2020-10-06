Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu
After being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Minister pressed on potential pub closures decision [Video]

Minister pressed on potential pub closures decision

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that "no decision has been taken yet" when pressed on whether pubs and restaurants face temporary closure in northern England. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate [Video]

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak. Kamala Harris called the president’s handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history. Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court “if they somehow win this election.” A fly landing on Mike Pence’s head and remaining there for two minutes was the event’s viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:39Published
The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off [Video]

The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off

British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed fromthe airport on their final flight. The jumbo jets left the west London airportshortly after 8.35am on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched alivestream of the event on Facebook.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

Trump Returns to White House After Being Discharged From Hospital [Video]

Trump Returns to White House After Being Discharged From Hospital

President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says [Video]

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says

Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus and admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, He was discharged Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook just removed Trump's post falsely claiming that Covid is less deadly than the flu

The president's post violated Facebook's rules on COVID-19 misinformation, which bans false claims...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The VergeUpworthy


Facebook pulls Trump post comparing COVID-19 to flu; Twitter adds warning

Facebook removed a post by President Trump comparing the coronavirus to the seasonal flu, while...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Donald Trump's COVID-19 post deleted by Facebook, hidden by Twitter

Social networking site Facebook has deleted a post in which US President Donald Trump had claimed...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Tweet about the flu is flagged by Twitter [Video]

Trump's Tweet about the flu is flagged by Twitter

Trump's Tweet about the flu is flagged by Twitter

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump Falsely Likens COVID-19 To Flu [Video]

Trump Falsely Likens COVID-19 To Flu

Facebook removed a post from President Donald Trump after he falsely claimed the coronavirus is less deadly than the flu.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published
Facebook Removes Trump Post Claiming COVID-19 Less Deadly Than Flu [Video]

Facebook Removes Trump Post Claiming COVID-19 Less Deadly Than Flu

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published