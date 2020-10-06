Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that "no decision has been taken yet" when pressed on whether pubs and restaurants face temporary closure in northern England. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November.
While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak.
Kamala Harris called the president’s handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history.
Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court “if they somehow win this election.”
A fly landing on Mike Pence's head and remaining there for two minutes was the event's viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers.
British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed fromthe airport on their final flight. The jumbo jets left the west London airportshortly after 8.35am on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched alivestream of the event on Facebook.
