Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump-Biden Debate In Miami Will Be Virtual Due to Trump's COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Trump-Biden Debate In Miami Will Be Virtual Due to Trump's COVID-19

Trump-Biden Debate In Miami Will Be Virtual Due to Trump's COVID-19

The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president's COVID-19.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Second Trump v Biden debate to be virtual

Second Trump v Biden debate to be virtual The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

DeneeMadison

denee 🤰🏾 RT @ajplus: BREAKING: The second debate between President Trump and Joe Biden will be virtual, with candidates in "separate remote location… 16 seconds ago

theopiningquail

The Opining Quail RT @politico: The second presidential debate between Trump and Biden will take place virtually. The town-hall style event was set to take p… 17 seconds ago

lakemichigangal

jane doe RT @JennPellegrino: NEW: Next week’s 2nd Presidential Debate will now be virtual. Pres. Trump will be at WH, Biden also remote, and modera… 27 seconds ago

ultm8swfans

ULTM8SerenaWilliamsf RT @GriffJenkins: Breaking... CPD announces 2nd Prez debate will be virtual... Trump and Biden in separate remote locations... w the modera… 32 seconds ago

ethomas3915

ET RT @jameshohmann: The Commission on Presidential Debates says the 2nd Trump v. Biden debate - a week from today - will be VIRTUAL. Will sti… 40 seconds ago

DrGabyCora

Gabriela Cora, MD, MBA Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis forces #Miami debate with Biden to go #virtual https://t.co/0qbe8Co7eH 1 minute ago

alextarquinio

J. Alex Tarquinio 👱‍♀️ 🌐 BREAKING: Trump and Biden to participate remotely from separate locations in next debate due to Trump's #COVID19. T… https://t.co/c19gKQjfQP 2 minutes ago

ErinRus55613703

ESRush RT @GioBenitez: Just announced: Next presidential debate will be virtual. Moderator @SteveScully will be in Miami with the town hall partic… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu [Video]

Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu

After being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Goucher Poll: Joe Biden Leads President Donald Trump Heading Into November Election [Video]

Goucher Poll: Joe Biden Leads President Donald Trump Heading Into November Election

The latest Goucher College poll finds more than 60 percent of voters say they plan to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:31Published
US election polls: Biden stretches lead over Trump to 11 points [Video]

US election polls: Biden stretches lead over Trump to 11 points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published