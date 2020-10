Port Vale chair rejects 'B' teams option Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 weeks ago Port Vale chair rejects 'B' teams option Port Vale chair Carol Shanahan has rejected the idea put forward by Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano that 'B' teams could play in the EFL 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this