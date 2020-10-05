Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 04:39s - Published
The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November.

While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak.

Kamala Harris called the president’s handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history.

Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court “if they somehow win this election.” A fly landing on Mike Pence’s head and remaining there for two minutes was the event’s viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers.

Report by Shoulderg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate

The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
US Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris spar over virus, climate and taxes [Video]

US Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris spar over virus, climate and taxes

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:44Published
Race for the White House: Pence and Harris in high-stakes VP debate [Video]

Race for the White House: Pence and Harris in high-stakes VP debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:30Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Eye Opener: Pence and Harris go head-to-head in VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris traded barbs in a more civilized debate compared to the match-up between President Trump and former Vice..
CBS News

Kayla Mueller, ISIS hostage killed in Syria, becomes a focus of Pence-Harris debate

 Mike Pence claimed Barack Obama and Joe Biden missed a chance to save hostage Kayla Mueller, whose parents have become Trump supporters.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Second Trump v Biden debate to be virtual

 The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's..
New Zealand Herald
Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching [Video]

Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching

Facebook on Wednesday banned calls for poll watching that use "militarized language," as it tightened a slew of restrictions ahead of U.S. elections next month amid mounting alarm that unfounded claims online could result in violence. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate [Video]

COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:04Published
New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party [Video]

New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party

A mini-caravan of New Yorkers 'drove in' Wednesday (October 7) for a Vice Presidential debate watch party at the Queens Drive-In on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Next presidential debate will be remote due to COVID-19 safety concerns

 The moderator and town hall participants will be in Miami, but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate remotely.
USATODAY.com

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu [Video]

Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu

After being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off [Video]

The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off

British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed fromthe airport on their final flight. The jumbo jets left the west London airportshortly after 8.35am on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched alivestream of the event on Facebook.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Jeremy Hunt on whether universities went back too early [Video]

Jeremy Hunt on whether universities went back too early

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said that the government was “absolutely right” in its decision to reopen universities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Tablighi Jamaat case: Right to freedom of speech most abused these days, observes Supreme Court

 The top court pulled up the Centre for filing an affidavit short on details in a plea seeking strong action against media houses for demonising the Muslim..
DNA

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in first and only vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred..
CBS News

Harris dodges questions on support for Supreme Court packing

 The concept known as court packing has gained traction among some Democrats following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Top 5 vice presidential debate moments between Pence, Harris

Vice President Pence and Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris squared off Wednesday...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News


Vice President Pence, Senator Kamala Harris go head-to-head in vice presidential debate

Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off in a socially distant first and only vice...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Denver PostNPRSBSBusiness Insider


Vice President Pence Emerges As Key Voice For Trump Campaign

Vice President Pence Emerges As Key Voice For Trump Campaign Watch Video"When the President told me he was headed back to the White House, he told me to head to...
Newsy - Published


Tweets about this

AnneWinkl2

👩🏼‍🔬👩🏾‍🔬👩🏻‍🔬🧬🔬🤱🏼🛫🌎⚖️✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿 RT @TIME: Mike Pence defends the Trump Administration's COVID-19 response—Kamala Harris calls it the "greatest failure of any presidential… 2 seconds ago

sxm69Lyon

ZOUKFM Antilles RT @nytimes: Watch the key moments from the vice-presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. https://t.co/e7JFbj1vSU https://… 31 seconds ago

TranBuhbling

Tran Buhbling RT @politico: “Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking.” – Kamala Harris shutting down Mike Pence on the #VPDebate stage Catch up with the key… 4 minutes ago

metabo54

metabo54 RT @FoxNews: Biggest takeaways from VP debate, a stark contrast from rowdy presidential faceoff; watch the clips https://t.co/ATJDm3qfAG 6 minutes ago

GehadSoliman1

Gehad RT @AJEnglish: “Mr vice president, I’m speaking.” Here are key moments from the vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and… 6 minutes ago

DianaOntanon

#DianaOntañon Here are the moments that stood out in the first and only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala… https://t.co/LY0aeOD5i7 8 minutes ago

ngpoulos

nick poulos Vice Presidential Debate: Biggest Moments From Harris, Pence | Time https://t.co/4jKsTzLZhU 10 minutes ago

cjfeyen

Chris Feyen RT @khjelmgaard: Folks overseas who did not stay up to watch the #VPDebate are asking me who won and I'm telling them, uh, well, the fly ht… 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Was Hot Topic At Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Coronavirus Was Hot Topic At Vice Presidential Debate

Danya Bacchus reports both Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris avoided talking about the line of succession.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32Published
Eye On The Day 10/8 [Video]

Eye On The Day 10/8

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Parts of the Gulf Coast are bracing for Hurricane Delta, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris sparred over issues like COVID-19 and..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published
'I'm speaking': Kamala Harris curbs Mike Pence's interruption in vice presidential debate [Video]

'I'm speaking': Kamala Harris curbs Mike Pence's interruption in vice presidential debate

Sen. Kamala Harris swiftly reclaimed her time when Vice President Mike Pence interrupted her at the vice presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:43Published