The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak.
Kamala Harris called the president’s handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history.
Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court “if they somehow win this election.”
A fly landing on Mike Pence’s head and remaining there for two minutes was the event’s viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers.
Facebook on Wednesday banned calls for poll watching that use "militarized language," as it tightened a slew of restrictions ahead of U.S. elections next month amid mounting alarm that unfounded claims online could result in violence. Libby Hogan reports.
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.
British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed fromthe airport on their final flight. The jumbo jets left the west London airportshortly after 8.35am on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched alivestream of the event on Facebook.
Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said that the government was "absolutely right" in its decision to reopen universities amid the coronavirus pandemic.