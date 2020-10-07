Boris Johnson welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Number 10 Downing Street for the signing of a trade agreement.
Footage filmed on October 8 shows the pair pose for pictures outside before heading in to discuss trade and defence.