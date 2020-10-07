Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Boris Johnson welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street

Boris Johnson welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Number 10 Downing Street for the signing of a trade agreement.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Number 10 Downing Street for the signing of a trade agreement.

Footage filmed on October 8 shows the pair pose for pictures outside before heading in to discuss trade and defence.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson welcomes Ukraine president to Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson welcomes Ukraine president to Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky inDowning Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. The Prime Ministerwill sign a partnership agreement that includes a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
PM and Ukraine president exchange warm greetings [Video]

PM and Ukraine president exchange warm greetings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:46Published
EU and Ukraine pledge to deepen relations, call on Russia to respect peace deal [Video]

EU and Ukraine pledge to deepen relations, call on Russia to respect peace deal

"The EU is — and will remain — Ukraine's biggest and most reliable partner," European Council president Charles Michel said after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:17Published