Literature Nobel 2020: American poet Louise Gluck wins for...| Oneindia News

The American poet Louise Gluck is this year's recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature.

She has earlier been awarded the Pulitzer Prize (1993) and the National Book Award (2014).

She was picked for "her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal." #NobelPrize #LiteratureNobel2020 #LouiseGluck