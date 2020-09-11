The Banishing Movie - Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffernan, John Lynch

The Banishing Movie Trailer HD - Starring Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffernan, John Lynch - Plot synopsis: From acclaimed genre director Chris Smith (Creep, Severance, Triangle) comes The Banishing, which tells the true story of a young reverend, his wife and daughter who move into a manor with a horrifying secret.

When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs.

They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist… or risk losing their daughter.