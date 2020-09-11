Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Banishing Movie - Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffernan, John Lynch

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:13s - Published
The Banishing Movie - Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffernan, John Lynch

The Banishing Movie - Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffernan, John Lynch

The Banishing Movie Trailer HD - Starring Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffernan, John Lynch - Plot synopsis: From acclaimed genre director Chris Smith (Creep, Severance, Triangle) comes The Banishing, which tells the true story of a young reverend, his wife and daughter who move into a manor with a horrifying secret.

When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs.

They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist… or risk losing their daughter.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

teasertrailer

Teaser Trailer The Banishing - movie trailer --> https://t.co/W0KkXGjy6F Starring Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffer… https://t.co/kR7pDsrp0g 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd Talk Working With Demi Moore On 'Brave New World' [Video]

Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd Talk Working With Demi Moore On 'Brave New World'

The TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's 'Brave New World' is coming to a small screen near you and it boasts a huge cast, including Demi Moore. ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman caught up with Jessica Brown..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published