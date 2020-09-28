Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews at http://www.desimartini.com/ Like Desimartini on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesimartiniM... Follow Desimartini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMmovies Follow Desimartini on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desimartini...
Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as multiple opponents fight for the seat of ‘king of Mirzapur’. Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya not only wants to rule Mirzapur but also exact revenge. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with his brother and wife dead and he badly injured. “He feels responsible for all the deaths,” the actor says, “And after being all brawn in the first season, he has started using his brain finally.” Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya. His criminal empire is affected as Guddu and Bablu Pandit enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent sees the two brothers as a threat to his authority. Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. Mirzapur 2 releases on October 23.
Actors Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Mahira Kakkar get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, the actors talk about their upcoming release 'A Suitable Boy'. Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is set to stream on October 23 on Netflix. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
After waiting for two long years, fans finally got to watch the trailer of the much-anticipated second season of Mirzapur and it blew them away! Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu, Divyendu aka Munna Bhaiya and Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi opened up about their characters, the second season, dubbing amid the pandemic and much more.
'Mirzapur' fans finally heaved a sigh of relief on October 06 when the makers dropped the trailer for the 2nd season of the Amazon Prime Video show. The two-minute 49-second sneak peak gave the audiences a glimpse of what the show's main characters plan to outnumber each other and survive in the Uttar Pradesh city. The trailer opens with the narration of Mirzapur's gang lord Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Triphati) who hints at his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) succeeding him but with the traditional ways. However, relentless Munna, standing next to the throne of his father, declares that the ruler can change the rules anytime, indicating his desperation to make his presence felt in the gun-toting city. The trailer also shows the main lead Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) who is out for revenge for the killing of his brother and wife by Munna, with Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) joining forces with him. Making the story more complicated, son of Rati Shankar Shukla (Shubrajyoti Bharat) is also seeking the blood of Guddu who had spontaneously shot dead his father. The trailer is also packed with new characters including Vijay Varma among others. Amazon Prime Video will air season 2 of 'Mirzapur' from Oct 23
Actors Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their latest release, Ginny Weds Sunny - a new wedding-themed comedy. The film releases today, October 9, on Netflix. Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora; and also stars Ayesha Raza, among others. This is Vikrant’s third Netflix project in a row, after the sci-fi drama Cargo and Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar are seen in Alankria Shrivastava's latest film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. In this interview, they discuss their processes as actors, how they relate to their characters, whether they build a backstory and if they judge the person they are playing. Vikrant also talks about how his beard must have scratched Bhumi Padnekar's face and Amol weighs in on the unnecessary expectations from actors to be booksmart.
