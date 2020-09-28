Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters.

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture.

Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority.

The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu.

The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

