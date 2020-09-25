Thursday TopStory

Video Credit: WTAT - Published 11 minutes ago

Joseph mensa face charges in shooting death of 17-year-old alvin coal.

Police say coal was armed and running from police when the gun went off.

Police said there was evidence showing the officer believed deadly force was necessary.

Cole's family is calling for officer's dismissal.

>>> looted and destroyed and gunshots and not a single police officer has been there for two hours.

>> leah: frustrated, frantic, that was a 911 call by ken shah snyder, one of his businesses vandalized.

>> jon: brooke schwieters has more.

What does he have to say?

>> brooke: after action report expected four months after the night of turmoil at his business, alcohol stolen and even a small fire was set in the back of his place.

Now estimating his king street wine bar sustained to run $70,000 in damage.

While he is now praising law enforcement for eventually stepping up, he says city leaders have failed asserting he has been reached out to just once offering no interest loan for damages not covered by insurance.

>> i think did have consensus of building owners and property owners on king street, flat out dismissive of our needs and what has occurred.

If someone asked my how they feel about it they frankly don't care.

>> i did take those concerns to peter shahheed of charleston city council.

He says this is a city legal issue and the following day and had meetings with several business owners down there and more outreach could have been done.

>> this is very important to the economic life blood of the city.

I think we did a good job of reaching out to them and we obviously got to keep on those lines of communication and let them know we can do what we can to help them.

>> brooke: when i spoke with shahheed yesterday he said he had not seen the after action report and findings will be after this afternoon's public safety committee meeting at 2:0.

