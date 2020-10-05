Watch: Day after bail, Rhea Chakraborty marks her presence at police station

Global  
 

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday.

The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station.

The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm.

The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriation of funds.

Watch the full video for more details.


