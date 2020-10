Wauwatosa locals host 'Let's Heal Wauwatosa' cleanup after night of unrest Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:27s - Published 5 minutes ago Wauwatosa locals host 'Let's Heal Wauwatosa' cleanup after night of unrest Wauwatosa residents will gather near Colectivo Coffee at the intersection of North Ave. And Swan Boulevard to help sweep broken glass and clean up after the damage overnight. 0

