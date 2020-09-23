Redevelopment commission next to decide to go ahead with Electric Works new agreement

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

The Electric Works project looks rejuvenated after Tuesday's announcement for another developer to come in, but there's still one more hurdle for developers to jump over.

That's fort wayne's redevelopment commission.fox 55's chris mullooly is live in fort wayne.chris... explain how we got to this point with where the commissioners stand.

Hunter... we have to go back to 20-17.when redevlopment commissioners first heard the project.most were thrilled at the project.one by one the dominos seemed to fall into place...but after numerous extnesions... many say they didn't believe the developer...rtm ventures had the financial backing to get it done.one commissioner i spoke with says with this new group coming in...he's ready to jump back on board.

3 ?nats?new life.the announcement by mayor tom henry introducing a new investor the model group into the fold with r-t-m ventures brought a shot of lightning into the project...but a group of city leaders still have a say on whether they believe its a sound investment.the developers couldn't bring it all together the other thing more importantly they didn't have the cash the structure steve corona is one of the members on the fort wayne redevelopment commission.he says many were excited when rtm first came on board...but months of extensions and other problems popped up."i've seen the documents they didn't have it"it led the group to terminate the economic agreement with rtm ventures.

The amount of money they need to get this over the goal line they're in the redzone inside the 20 lets get this over the goallineits why he's excited to see the ash group back in the fold.he says the work they've done on the landing in fort wayne shows they're commitment and expertise...and believes the group can help with the hardest part..

.the financial aspect.i think theres a majority of members tha will agree with moving forward i think 3 maybe 4 votes to go with itcorona believes the setback was due to the tens of millions of tax payer dollar going to the project...over 60 million set aside for the privaet public partnership... and says mayor tom henry wants to make sure before going through with it... everything lines up exactly as it shouldcause if not the taxpayers will be the victims and he doesn't want that and i don't want that we left messages with all those on the redevelopment commission...mary tyndall with the city says director nancy townsend helped the mayor and developers on the new agreement...and believes in the project moving forward.in fort wayne chris mullooly fox 55