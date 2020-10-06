Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India will play leading role in 4th industrial revolution: Mukesh Ambani

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
India will play leading role in 4th industrial revolution: Mukesh Ambani

India will play leading role in 4th industrial revolution: Mukesh Ambani

The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Mukesh Ambani said on October 08 that India will play a leading role in 4th industrial revolution.

Giving a glimpse of the future, the chairman said that to extend its global leadership in connectivity, Jio is now rolling out a high-speed, low-latency optic fiber network to more than 50 million homes.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani Chairman of Reliance Industries

Reliance-Future Group deal: Amazon sends legal notice

 Amazon said it has sent a legal notice to a promoter of Future Group, alleging the Indian retailer breached the terms of its contract by signing a deal with..
WorldNews
PM Modi will make farmers slaves of Ambani, Adani: Rahul Gandhi [Video]

PM Modi will make farmers slaves of Ambani, Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during a public rally came down heavy on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP over farm laws and accused them of making farmers slave of Ambani and Adani. Gandhi said, "On one hand, PM Modi has bought two aircraft worth Rs 8000 crores. On the other hand, China is at our borders and our security forces are braving harsh cold to protect our borders. I predicted the impact of corona on our economy; PM Modi made fun of me. Now I am saying that Modi will make farmers slave of Ambani and Adani."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries Indian multinational conglomerate company

Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3% [Video]

Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3%

Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive zone on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid dynamic global cues. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.76 per cent at 40,183 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,835. Tata Consultancy Services rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,819 per share after reporting 6.6 per cent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares. HCL Technologies and Infosys were up by 2.6 per cent each. Pharma major Cipla ticked up by 4.9 per cent, Sun Pharma by 2.3 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.9 per cent. However, energy majors GAIL and ONGC dipped by 3 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively. Eicher Motors, ITC, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed to a one-month high as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei added 0.96 per cent while South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.21 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.56 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Closing Bell: Bulls run continues on bourses, auto stocks gain [Video]

Closing Bell: Bulls run continues on bourses, auto stocks gain

Bull run continues to dominate the bourses on October 07 despite mixed global cues amid uncertainty on US stimulus package and surging coronavirus cases. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 304 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 39,879 while the Nifty 50 gained by 76 points or 0.66 per cent at 11,739. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto ticking up by 1.4 per cent but metal and PSU bank dipping by 1.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. Among stocks, Reliance Industries jumped by 2.2 per cent to Rs 2,259.40 per share after the announcement a day earlier that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512 crore in its retail arm, becoming the latest marquee name to join a rush of global investors in the company.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Jio Jio Indian telecommunications company

Related news from verified sources

Jio designed to help India lead fourth industrial revolution, says Mukesh Ambani

He said his group’s telecom and digital unit Jio was conceived to provide the key ingredients...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

Swaoop2

Scrap498A RT @IHARIDWARTIWARI: India will play a leading role in Fourth Industrial Revolution: Mukesh Ambani https://t.co/hJmaNcWBEc 2 days ago

MakandarShakila

Shakila Makandar RT @OpinionExpress: #MukeshAmbani: #India will play a leading role in 4th industrial revolution. To further extend our global leadership in… 2 days ago

GhadgeGaneshRa1

Ghadge Ganesh Ramchandra RT @ANI: India will play a leading role in 4th industrial revolution. To further extend our global leadership in connectivity,Jio is now ro… 2 days ago

Anjali_23_

Anjali RT @mst229: India will play leading role in 4th industrial revolution To extend our global leadership in connectivity,Jio is now rolling o… 3 days ago

dicerod

Candice Rodriguez India will play a leading role in Fourth Industrial Revolution: Mukesh Ambani… Cloud and Edge...… https://t.co/ubKsa1qI2Q 3 days ago

gaudsharad

Indian by heart Whenever I see #DelhiCapitals play and @ShreyasIyer15 leading them and also performing at the same time.. I see fu… https://t.co/johCIKE9e9 3 days ago

mst229

Manish Singh Thakur 🇮🇳 India will play leading role in 4th industrial revolution To extend our global leadership in connectivity,Jio is n… https://t.co/OZgxk37qWS 3 days ago

KANAVPRADHAN2

GLOBAL UPDATES TECH AND TECHNOLOGY India will play a leading role in 4th industrial revolution .To further extend our global leadership in connectivit… https://t.co/94kvfHvw9h 3 days ago