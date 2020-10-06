India will play leading role in 4th industrial revolution: Mukesh Ambani

Giving a glimpse of the future, the chairman said that to extend its global leadership in connectivity, Jio is now rolling out a high-speed, low-latency optic fiber network to more than 50 million homes.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Mukesh Ambani Chairman of Reliance Industries Reliance-Future Group deal: Amazon sends legal notice Amazon said it has sent a legal notice to a promoter of Future Group, alleging the Indian retailer breached the terms of its contract by signing a deal with..

WorldNews 3 days ago Ambani family donates Rs 5 crore to Devasthanam Board

IndiaTimes 4 days ago PM Modi will make farmers slaves of Ambani, Adani: Rahul Gandhi



Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during a public rally came down heavy on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP over farm laws and accused them of making farmers slave of Ambani and Adani. Gandhi said, "On one hand, PM Modi has bought two aircraft worth Rs 8000 crores. On the other hand, China is at our borders and our security forces are braving harsh cold to protect our borders. I predicted the impact of corona on our economy; PM Modi made fun of me. Now I am saying that Modi will make farmers slave of Ambani and Adani." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970

Reliance Industries Indian multinational conglomerate company Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3%



Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive zone on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid dynamic global cues. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.76 per cent at 40,183 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,835. Tata Consultancy Services rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,819 per share after reporting 6.6 per cent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares. HCL Technologies and Infosys were up by 2.6 per cent each. Pharma major Cipla ticked up by 4.9 per cent, Sun Pharma by 2.3 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.9 per cent. However, energy majors GAIL and ONGC dipped by 3 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively. Eicher Motors, ITC, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed to a one-month high as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei added 0.96 per cent while South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.21 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.56 per cent. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970 Closing Bell: Bulls run continues on bourses, auto stocks gain



Bull run continues to dominate the bourses on October 07 despite mixed global cues amid uncertainty on US stimulus package and surging coronavirus cases. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 304 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 39,879 while the Nifty 50 gained by 76 points or 0.66 per cent at 11,739. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto ticking up by 1.4 per cent but metal and PSU bank dipping by 1.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. Among stocks, Reliance Industries jumped by 2.2 per cent to Rs 2,259.40 per share after the announcement a day earlier that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512 crore in its retail arm, becoming the latest marquee name to join a rush of global investors in the company. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970

Jio Indian telecommunications company