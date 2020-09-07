'Baba Ka Dhabha' receives immense love from netizens after video goes viral

Global  
 

People queued up at Baba Ka Dhabha in Malviya Nagar after video of the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media.

"There was no sale during COVID-19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us," said owner Kanta Prasad, who's running the stall since 1990.

"There were no customers, we had to return home with food.

Now we are happy, it feels like we've many extended family," said Badami Devi of Baba Ka Dhabha.

The stall in Delhi's Malviya Nagar saw heavy footfall of customers after video of the owner couple went viral.


