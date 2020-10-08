Barrage of huge hailstones create bizarre scene on Canadian lake

This was the moment huge hailstones hurtled towards the ground creating a bizarre scene on Last Mountain Lake in Saskatchewan.

The footage filmed on July 3 shows the barrage of icy pellets hit the surface and of the lake splashing water into the air as the filmer picks up the hailstones to show the scale.

The filmer explained: "A barrage of hail came from the south while the sun was setting.

"The north side of the lake is still sunny and cloudless while the south side has hail landing in the lake creating an interesting scene as the hail splashes in the water while the sun is still shining."