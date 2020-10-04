Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VP Mike Pence, Trump's Sons To Campaign In Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published
VP Mike Pence, Trump's Sons To Campaign In Florida

VP Mike Pence, Trump's Sons To Campaign In Florida

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Saturday in politically crucial Central Florida as the November 3rd presidential election nears.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

VP Mike Pence, Trump’s Sons To Campaign In Florida

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Saturday in politically crucial Central Florida as the...
cbs4.com - Published

Vice President Mike Pence has 'no concerns' about staying on the campaign trail and debating in person, Trump campaign says

Lawmakers have proposed having a remote debate, but the Trump campaign said Vice President Mike Pence...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state [Video]

Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state

All eyes are on Florida with just 24 days left until election night.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:41Published
Worker's Fingers Slashed By Trump Sign Lined With Razor Blades [Video]

Worker's Fingers Slashed By Trump Sign Lined With Razor Blades

A municipal worker in Commerce Township, Michigan, had to get 13 stitches just for trying to do his job. He was trying to move a Trump 2020 campaign sign, as it was violating a city ordinance. It..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally [Video]

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published