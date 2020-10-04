VP Mike Pence, Trump's Sons To Campaign In Florida
Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Saturday in politically crucial Central Florida as the November 3rd presidential election nears.
Katie Johnston reports.
Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground stateAll eyes are on Florida with just 24 days left until election night.
Worker's Fingers Slashed By Trump Sign Lined With Razor BladesA municipal worker in Commerce Township, Michigan, had to get 13 stitches just for trying to do his job. He was trying to move a Trump 2020 campaign sign, as it was violating a city ordinance. It..
Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has..