Pence Questions Harris on Packing the Supreme Court

VP debate fact check: Pence and Harris on Supreme Court, Swine Flu and more

Harris and Pence met in Salt Lake City in their only debate before the presidential election.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Harris dodges questions on support for Supreme Court packing

The concept known as court packing has gained traction among some Democrats following the death of...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBC.caMediaiteFOXNews.com


Pence and Harris clash on abortion, Amy Coney Barrett during debate

CNA Staff, Oct 8, 2020 / 08:30 am (CNA).- Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential...
CNA - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCBS NewsFOXNews.com



Who Won The VP Debate? [Video]

Who Won The VP Debate?

On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000..

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate [Video]

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there..

Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign in Salt Lake City, Utah, with sharp exchanges over the..

