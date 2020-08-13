Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3%

Equity benchmark indices traded firm on October 05 in line with Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could soon be discharged from hospital after responding well to COVID-19 treatment. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 277 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 38,974 while the Nifty 50 gained by 86 points or 0.76 per cent at 11,503. Except for Nifty PSU Bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT moving up by 3.6 per cent, metal by 2.6 per cent and pharma by 2 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services jumped by 7.5 per cent to Rs 2,713.95 per share, Wipro by 7 per cent, Infosys by 2.9 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 2.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday with gains seen in Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day after responding well to COVID-19 treatment. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 424 points or 1.09 per cent at 39,121 while the Nifty 50 gained by 120 points or 1.06 per cent at 11,537.Except for Nifty auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT moving up by 3 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and metal by 2.1 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro jumped by 5.5 per cent to Rs 330.25 per share, Tata Consultancy Services by 4.2 per cent, Infosys by 3 per cent, HCL Technologies by 2.1 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.6 per cent.The other prominent gainers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. However, Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC, Asian Paints, Cipla and Bharti Airtel traded with a negative bias.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday with IT and metal stocks gaining some ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 62 points or 0.16 per cent at 38,044 while the Nifty 50 gained by 24 points or 0.21 per cent at 11,251. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT moving up by 1.7 per cent, metal by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank dipped by 1.7 per cent and private bank by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services advanced by 2.7 per cent to Rs 2,492.25 per share, Wipro by 1.7 per cent and Infosys by 1.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices clocked smart gains during early hours on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid positive global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 453 points or 1.13 per cent at 40,331 while the Nifty 50 gained by 126 points or 1.08 per cent at 11,865. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT up by 4 per cent, PSU bank by 1.7 per cent, private bank by 1.4 per cent and realty by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services rose by 4.46 per cent to Rs 2,858.10 per share after reporting 6.6 per cent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares.
Bull run continues to dominate the bourses on October 07 despite mixed global cues amid uncertainty on US stimulus package and surging coronavirus cases. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 304 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 39,879 while the Nifty 50 gained by 76 points or 0.66 per cent at 11,739. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto ticking up by 1.4 per cent but metal and PSU bank dipping by 1.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. Among stocks, Reliance Industries jumped by 2.2 per cent to Rs 2,259.40 per share after the announcement a day earlier that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512 crore in its retail arm, becoming the latest marquee name to join a rush of global investors in the company.
Equity benchmark indices were down on September 30. At 10:00 am, the BSE was down by 95 points or 0.25 per cent and was trading at 37,876, while Nifty was trading also dipped by 7 points or -0.06 per cent at 11,215. The top gainers in the BSE include Sun Pharma, HUL and Asian Paints. SunPharma was trading up with shares at Rs 512 points up by 1.57 per cent, HUL was at Rs 2,055 and Asian Paints at Rs 1,979. Top gainers at NSE included CIPLA, Dr Reddy and Divi's Laboratories Limited. CIPLA was trading at Rs 789 up by 3.49 per cent, Dr Reddy at Rs 5,225 up by 2.77 per cent and Divi's Laboratories Limited was trading at Rs 3,119.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Friday amid mixed cues from their Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 136 points or 0.35 per cent at 39,115 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 56 points or 0.48 per cent at 11,576. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.8 per cent, realty by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped by 4.6 per cent to Rs 5,051.20 per share after the company said it has settled its patent litigation with Celgene for the latter's cancer drug capsules. Cipla ticked up by 5.4 per cent and Sun Pharma by 3 per cent while Oberoi Realty advanced by 2.4 per cent. Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Wirpo traded with a positive bias. FMCG stocks fell with Hindustan Uniliver slipping by 1.4 per cent, Nestle India by 0.3 per cent and Britannia by 0.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed smart gains on Tuesday led by a jump in financial, private bank and auto stocks while Asian stock markets rose to a two-week high. The bounce on bourses came after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for Covid-19 and prospects for a fresh US stimulus package appeared to brighten. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 601 points or 1.54 per cent higher at 39,575 while the Nifty 50 gained by 159 points or 1.38 per cent at 11,662. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty financial service moving up by 3.1 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent. One of his doctors though cautioned that he may not be out of the woods yet. Japan's Nikkei added 0.52 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up by 0.9 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced by 0.34 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher on the first day of September futures and options series with banking and financials contributing significantly to the gains. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 354 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,655. Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 2.1 per cent. IndusInd Bank jumped by 12 per cent to close at Rs 679.05 per share while Axis Bank moved up by 7.9 per cent, ICICI Bank by 4.4 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.7 per cent.Punjab National Bank was up by 5.6 per cent at Rs 37.30 per share while State Bank of India gained by 4.5 per cent to Rs 225.40. The other major gainers were UPL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Grasim and Bharti Infratel.However, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment in the fight to contain coronavirus pandemic. Japanese shares dropped with the Nikkei down 1.41 per cent as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned because of a chronic health condition, saying he will stay on until a new leader is appointed.But Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.56 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.4 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on September 22 while Asian markets opened weak after the sharp pullback overnight in US stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 301 points or 0.79 per cent at 37,733 while the Nifty 50 moved lower by 66 points or 0.59 per cent at 11,184. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty realty dipping by 4.6 per cent, PSU bank by 3.2 per cent, metal by 2.9 per cent and auto by 2.3 per cent. Among stocks, energy major GAIL was the top loser after sliding 4.9 per cent to Rs 83.85 per share. Adani Ports fell by 4.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 4 per cent. Tata Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel too traded lower by over 3 per cent. However, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were in the green with thin margins. Meanwhile, Asian markets opened weak even after the sharp pullback overnight in US stocks. Investor sentiment took a hit with possible delays in expanded US stimulus. The undertone remained cautious as Europe sees some countries lockdown for the second time as COVID-19 cases jump which could hurt economic activity. Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered fell more than 2 per cent each as global banking stocks remained under intense pressure on reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 0.5 per cent while Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50Published
Tweets about this
rajeev bhaskar Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3 pc https://t.co/yCiXJsrIhb 4 hours ago
Devdiscourse Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3 pc https://t.co/pGr4aUFOxB 5 hours ago