Republic TV faces probe for TRP fraud, Arnab Goswami hits back|Oneindia News

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday claimed to have busted a racket that involved private television channels manipulating their Television Rating Points, or TRP.

One of the three channels is Republic TV while the other two are local Mumbai channels.

