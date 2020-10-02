Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's accomplishment of 500 points, 150 Reb, 150 Ast in a single posteason for 6th time | UNDISPUTED

For the 6th time in his career, LeBron James has had at least 500 points, 150 rebounds, and 150 assists in a single playoff run.

For context, Larry Bird is the only other player to have ever accomplished this.

He did it in 1987.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about LeBron's impressive new stat.