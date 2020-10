What If Clueless Were Made Today? Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:50s - Published 4 days ago What if "Clueless" were made today? Let's find out! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend What if "Clueless" were made today? Let's find out! Our countdown includes changing up the outfits, Paul Rudd could still be Josh, taking selfies over polaroids, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this