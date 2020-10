Tulevski is asked to explain the concept of nanotechnology to 5 different people; a child, a teen, a college student, a grad student, and an expert.



Related videos from verified sources 4 Levels of Tarts: Amateur to Food Scientist



We challenged chefs of three different skill levels - amateur John, home cook Gabrielle, and professional chef Danielle Alex - to prepare us their preferred tart recipe. Once each level of chef had.. Credit: epicurious Duration: 18:05 Published 2 weeks ago Your Chance Of Contracting COVID-19 Rises 54% When You're Deficient In This 'Sunshine' Vitamin



Got milk? According to new research published in the journal PLOS-ONE, it's vital to keep one's Vitamin D levels up. That's because having a vitamin D deficiency increases your risk for getting.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago The Magic Drugstore Staple That Can Massively Reduce Your Risk Of Catching COVID-19



A new study reveals having a deficiency in vitamin D increases a person's risk for contracting COVID-19 by 77%. UPI reports many as one in four of the nearly 500 participants in the study were found to.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published on September 3, 2020