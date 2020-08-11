Watch: Manish Sisodia quotes Steve Jobs on why schools must teach coding

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Wednesday. Sisodia had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14. The 48-year-old AAP leader has been admitted to state-run LNJP Hospital. Sisodia was being treated for the viral contagion in home isolation. After testing positive, the Delhi deputy CM had confirmed on Twitter. Sisodia was rushed to hospital following complaints of low oxygen levels and fever. The deputy CM of the national capital has been kept under observation. Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi govt to have tested positive. Earlier, Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19.
People queued up at Baba Ka Dhabha in Malviya Nagar after video of the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media. "There was no sale during COVID-19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us," said owner Kanta Prasad, who's running the stall since 1990. "There were no customers, we had to return home with food. Now we are happy, it feels like we've many extended family," said Badami Devi of Baba Ka Dhabha. The stall in Delhi's Malviya Nagar saw heavy footfall of customers after video of the owner couple went viral.
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on October 08 in Delhi over police used force on BJP workers during 'March to Nabanna' protest. He said that the police have used some chemical in the water cannons used at party workers, who were protesting at the Howrah Bridge and started vomiting. "I have been told that the water (water cannons) had some chemical in it which is why people have been vomiting," said Prasad.
Akshay Oberoi talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his new web show High and resuming work during pandemic. He also opens up about spending all his time with son Avyaan during lockdown and how he wishes to be a stay-at-home father.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last on September 29. Watch the full video for more details.
