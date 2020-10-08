Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sesame Street’s New TV Special Tackles Racism

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Sesame Street’s New TV Special Tackles Racism

Sesame Street’s New TV Special Tackles Racism

Sesame Street has historically explained the world to children tackling everything from foster care to substance abuse–And now, with racial tension at an all-time high, Sesame Workshop–the nonprofit, education organization behind Sesame Street is teaching children to stand up against racism in their half-hour special, ‘The Power of We.’ Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Sesame Street' teaches kids how to stand up to racism in new special

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational arm of beloved children's show Sesame Street, debuts a new...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •VOA News


ShowBiz Minute: Wallen, Earthshot Prize, 'Sesame Street'

Morgan Wallen dropped as "SNL" performer after breaking COVID rules; Prince William, David...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this