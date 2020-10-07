World Post Day | Visit to the floating post office on Dal Lake | Oneindia News

Global  
 

A quaint houseboat anchored to a bank of the Dal Lake is like a time capsule.

In the age of instant messaging and social media this structure marooned in the waters is the country's first and only floating post office.

Locals say that a service like this has been available for 200 years, but only in 2011 was this intricately carved wooden houseboat given a facelift.

