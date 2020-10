Students in the Penn-Trafford School District are learning online due to new cases of coronavirus.



Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Surge Prompts Boonton, N.J. Schools To Go Virtual



1,400 students in the Boonton district will learn from home until at least the end of January. CBS2's Meg Baker reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:46 Published 5 days ago Parents, Students Frustrated With Aliquippa's Online Learning



Students and parents alike are not happy with Aliquippa's online learning program so far this school year, however, the superintendent has said that changes are coming. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:51 Published 6 days ago Teacher Conducts Online Kindergarten Class And Teaches Alphabet



This teacher conducted an online video class for her kindergarten students. She taught them alphabets and sounds and asked her students questions to keep the learning engaging and fun. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago