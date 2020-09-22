Daily Punch - Rhea Chakraborty's mother reveals at one point she was considering suicide



Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm. The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriation of funds. Watch the full video for more details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Rhea Chakraborty released from Byculla Jail after HC grants bail



Actress Rhea Chakraborty was released from Byculla Jail after Bombay High Court granted her bail on October 07. Rhea got bail in the drug-related case almost after a month. The court asked the 28-year-old actor to submit a bond amount of Rs 1 lakh along with her passport. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970 Daily Punch: Arjun Kapoor Recovers From COVID-19; Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail



After spending a month in jail, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court today. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty’s plea was rejected. On the other hand, actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he has recovered from COVID-19 and his latest reports are negative. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30 Published on January 1, 1970