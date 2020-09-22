Daily Punch - Rhea Chakraborty's mother reveals at one point she was considering suicide

Global  
 

Rhea Chakraborty was given bail on 7th October and she was also spotted at the Santacruz Police Station today.

In a recent interview, her mother did major revelations about her daughter's condition.


Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm. The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriation of funds. Watch the full video for more details.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was released from Byculla Jail after Bombay High Court granted her bail on October 07. Rhea got bail in the drug-related case almost after a month. The court asked the 28-year-old actor to submit a bond amount of Rs 1 lakh along with her passport.

After spending a month in jail, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court today. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty’s plea was rejected. On the other hand, actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he has recovered from COVID-19 and his latest reports are negative.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case flared up once again as BJP’s Mumbai secretary claims that there are eyewitnesses who have seen Rhea with the actor on the night of June 13. He said he is ready to..

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor are all set to bring back their bromance to Bollywood as they reunite for Subhash Ghai’s Ram Chand Kisan Chand which is reportedly a murder mystery comedy. The social..

Rhea Chakraborty was to be released today. However her judicial custody has now been extended till October 6th by special NDPS court. Deepika Padukone's name cropped up in drug nexus, actress to be..

