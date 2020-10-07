Jackson County Election Board says it saw record-breaking numbers of people registering to vote
Jackson County Prosecutor’s office reviewing arrest of pregnant womanJackson County Prosecutor’s office reviewing arrest of pregnant woman
Jackson county commissioners looking into hiring a private review team regarding the emergency alertJackson county commissioners looking into hiring a private review team regarding the emergency alert system
Jackson County School District to end virtual learning October 12thThe Jackson County School District will no longer offer virtual learning after Monday, October 12th. For the first time since school began, the district is showing zero new COVID cases. School..