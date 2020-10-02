Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2nd Presidential Debate Up In The Air

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:41s - Published
2nd Presidential Debate Up In The Air

2nd Presidential Debate Up In The Air

There's now a big question whether or not there will be a second presidential debate.

It's supposed to be a week away but now it appears both candidates are backing out.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Committee on Presidential Debates discussing holding next debate between US President Trump and Joe Biden outdoors: report

The Committee on Presidential Debates (CPD) is reportedly discussing holding the next presidential...
FOXNews.com - Published

US stocks seen rebounding on optimism about an aid package after the elections

US stocks are expected to rebound in early trade on Wednesday as initial dismay at President...
Proactive Investors - Published

Trump to quarantine after aide tests Covid +ve

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was beginning a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

AndreFrato

Fro Dough Dabinses RT @jennfranconews: NEW: Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says they’re willing to hold an in-person debate Oct. 22 and delay the third p… 1 second ago

XRPODL1

[email protected] RT @PollWatch2020: Who won the Vice Presidential debate? 1 second ago

ledalf

Alf Lederle RT @latimes: @hookjan Reporter @mattdpearce fact-checked the entire #VPDebate. More here: https://t.co/bkzLLzTuXd 2 seconds ago

pamelasm

🕺🏻 Pamela⁷ 📼 RT @JohnBerman: It is a big deal when a President backs out of a Presidential debate. 2 seconds ago

MikeJMiller1959

Mike Miller RT @nowthisnews: Here are the most memorable moments from Kamala Harris’ historic performance in Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate… 3 seconds ago

hanna_darl

Truth Or Consequences RT @Politics_PR: History Will Remember Mike Pence's Performance for Two Reasons Beyond the Fly on His Head. The first was his absolute and… 4 seconds ago

AlejandraMtz_87

Alejandra Martínez ⭐️ RT @NewYorker: Mike Pence has come to resemble a lower-decibel Donald Trump, lying with a fluency and brazenness that might have shocked hi… 4 seconds ago

DefaultProphet

he rises from the 🦀DeeP🦀 RT @sloansharma: Elizabeth Warren on Trump saying he won't do a virtual debate: "He knows how badly he lost the first debate, and he's lo… 4 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vice Presidential Candidates Swatted Attacks During Debate [Video]

Vice Presidential Candidates Swatted Attacks During Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and challenger Democratic Senator Kamala Harris held their debate on Wednesday night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:22Published
Pence, Harris face off in only vice presidential debate [Video]

Pence, Harris face off in only vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met on stage for their only vice presidential debate on Wednesday night. 23ABC's Kylie Walker took a look at the topics they covered as they made..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:20Published
Fly becomes viral star after landing on Pence's head during the vice presidential debate [Video]

Fly becomes viral star after landing on Pence's head during the vice presidential debate

A fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate has become an internet star.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:55Published