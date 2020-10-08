You Can Support The 100 Million Mask Challenge By Buying A New Gov. Larry Hogan Bobblehead

Gov. Hogan Announces Over $3M In Grant Funding For Crime Reduction Efforts



Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday $3.4 million in Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant awards for local projects that support efforts to reduce crime in Maryland. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:22 Published 3 days ago

Md. Directs Nearly $12M To Help Families Facing Eviction, Housing Insecurity With Legal Help



Gov. Larry Hogan and Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday that nearly $12 million is being directed to the Maryland Legal Services Corporation to provide legal services for families facing.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:21 Published 4 days ago