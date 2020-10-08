You Can Support The 100 Million Mask Challenge By Buying A New Gov. Larry Hogan Bobblehead

Gov. Hogan Announces Over $3M In Grant Funding For Crime Reduction EffortsGov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday $3.4 million in Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant awards for local projects that support efforts to reduce crime in Maryland.
Md. Directs Nearly $12M To Help Families Facing Eviction, Housing Insecurity With Legal HelpGov. Larry Hogan and Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday that nearly $12 million is being directed to the Maryland Legal Services Corporation to provide legal services for families facing..
Mask On Maryland Challenge Aims To Promote Mask Wearing During PandemicGov. Larry Hogan announced the launch of the Masks on Maryland Challenge on Thursday, in an effort to encourage Marylanders to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.