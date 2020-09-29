Global  
 

Justin Bieber teams with Crocs on shoe design

Justin Bieber teams with Crocs on shoe design

Justin Bieber teams with Crocs on shoe design

A Justin Bieber and Crocs collaboration is days away from dropping.?The Sorry singer started teasing the partnership last week by posting a photo of a lone pair of yellow charm-adorned Crocs floating in a pool, captioning the snap "soon".


Crocs footwear company

Justin Bieber Sends Crocs' Share Price Soaring

Justin Bieber Sends Crocs' Share Price Soaring

As millions of Americans are now working at home, dress shoe sales have plunged by 71%. But one 'ugly' shoe brand is taking a big bite: Crocs. Business Insider reports the maker of the holey, squeaky, plasticky footwear is partnering with celebrities to make Crocs more appealing to the youth market. Business Insider reports earlier this week, rapper Bad Bunny's $60 glow-in-the-dark Crocs sold out mere minutes after launch.

Bad Bunny's glow-in-the-dark Crocs go on sale today

 The limited edition shoes from the Latin music star include Jibbitz charms such as Bad Bunny's logo, stars, a planet and a fire.
Justin Bieber Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor

Shawn Mendes plays coy when asked about Justin Bieber collaboration [Video]

Shawn Mendes plays coy when asked about Justin Bieber collaboration

Shawn Mendes remained coy when asked about a rumoured Justin Bieber collaboration, insisting he cannot "confirm or deny".

Justin and Hailey Bieber smoulder in racy new Vogue Italia cover [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber smoulder in racy new Vogue Italia cover

Hailey and Justin Bieber paid tribute to the late Helmut Newton with a smouldering cover shoot for Vogue Italia.

