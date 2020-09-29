Justin Bieber teams with Crocs on shoe design

A Justin Bieber and Crocs collaboration is days away from dropping.?The Sorry singer started teasing the partnership last week by posting a photo of a lone pair of yellow charm-adorned Crocs floating in a pool, captioning the snap "soon".
As millions of Americans are now working at home, dress shoe sales have plunged by 71%. But one 'ugly' shoe brand is taking a big bite: Crocs. Business Insider reports the maker of the holey, squeaky, plasticky footwear is partnering with celebrities to make Crocs more appealing to the youth market. Business Insider reports earlier this week, rapper Bad Bunny's $60 glow-in-the-dark Crocs sold out mere minutes after launch.