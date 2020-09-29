Justin Bieber teams with Crocs on shoe design

Justin Bieber Sends Crocs' Share Price Soaring



As millions of Americans are now working at home, dress shoe sales have plunged by 71%. But one 'ugly' shoe brand is taking a big bite: Crocs. Business Insider reports the maker of the holey, squeaky, plasticky footwear is partnering with celebrities to make Crocs more appealing to the youth market. Business Insider reports earlier this week, rapper Bad Bunny's $60 glow-in-the-dark Crocs sold out mere minutes after launch.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published now