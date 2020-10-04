|
|
|
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 1,376 New Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 1,376 New Coronavirus Cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,376 new cases of Coronavirus and 27 additional deaths.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Watch VideoThe World Health Organization estimates more than 760 million people may have already been...
Newsy - Published
|
Victoria has recorded nine new coronavirus cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours, as Melbourne's...
SBS - Published
|
With Coimbatore district witnessing new cases of COVID-19 at a steady pace, the Health Department has...
Hindu - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|