Pa. Health Dept. Reports 1,376 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:21s - Published
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,376 new cases of Coronavirus and 27 additional deaths.


New World Health Organization Estimate Puts Coronavirus Cases At 760M

New World Health Organization Estimate Puts Coronavirus Cases At 760M Watch VideoThe World Health Organization estimates more than 760 million people may have already been...
Newsy - Published

Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

Victoria has recorded nine new coronavirus cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours, as Melbourne's...
SBS - Published

Health Dept. urges elderly, people with comorbidities to take extra caution

With Coimbatore district witnessing new cases of COVID-19 at a steady pace, the Health Department has...
Hindu - Published


New York City's Second Coronavirus Shutdown Begins [Video]

New York City's Second Coronavirus Shutdown Begins

New York's second coronavirus shutdown took effect Thursday in Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods with a growing number of cases. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 127 New Coronavirus Case [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 127 New Coronavirus Case

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 127 new Coronavirus cases Thursday, and no additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,592 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,592

The UK has reported 561,815 coronavirus cases and 42,592 deaths, up by 77 fromthe previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published