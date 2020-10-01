Outbreaks in long-term care facilities continue

Global  
 

Indiana's State Health Commissioner says several counties in Indiana have seen outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

According to dr. kristina box, several southern indiana counties are classified as orange and red.

That means they have a positivity rate of 10 percent or greater.

Indiana state department of health chief medical officer, dr. lindsay weaver, says there are common situations that seem to cause outbreaks of covid-19.

Some of those include not wearing masks properly (or not screening employees regularly.

However dr. weaver says keeping the positivity rate down within a community is the best way to protect the most vulnerable.

I want to emphasize the importance making sure that we control the level of covid-19 in entire community because the people who work there they are out and about in the community.

Dr. weaver says they are working directly with long-term care associations to make sure that precautions are taken to stop future outbreaks.

