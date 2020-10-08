Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:40s - Published 2 minutes ago Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta An animal lover has been praised after he sheltered 300 stray dogs in his own home to protect them from hurricane Delta.The big-hearted man, Ricardo Pimentel Cordero, lives in the city of Cancun, in the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo.He shared various videos of his house full of dogs taken from the kennel he runs during the violent storm on the 7th October.The images show his house packed full of dogs of all different shapes and sizes, barking and wagging their tails.Another video shows him filming some of the dogs inside transport kennels, explaining: “Here we are, all peaceful.”“They are all really well behaved, they are saving their own positions so nobody takes their space.“Outside it is raining lightly, from what I have heard tomorrow the storm will come full force, if anybody has any updates please let me know.”The video, shared on Facebook, attracted 102 thousand views and over 900 admiring comments from social media users, many of whom have donated to cover food expenses.According to national newspaper El Comercio Mexican newspaper, Cordero runs Tierra De Animales, an ecological rescue centre focused on giving abandoned animals a fighting chance with a new life.Through social media, Cordero said: “We have already started the preparation work here in Tierra de Animales, to receive the hurricane such as cutting branches, securing things that can blow up, walling up windows and doors, filling drums with water, charging batteries of lamps, etc.”The most radical thing is that we are going to fill the house with dogs, so there is going to be a poop party.”According to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) through its Twitter account, Delta hit the area with a classification of category 2 hurricane, meaning very dangerous winds of between 96 and 110 mph (154 and 160 kmh) 0

