Watch: Manish Sisodia quotes Steve Jobs on why schools must teach coding

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presided over an event aimed at showcasing the government's initiative to inculcate coding and computer science skills among girl students of govt schools.

After launching the programme, the state government has tied up with Hindustan Times for the 'Codeathon' event to help students demonstrate their coding talent.

Speaking at the event, Sisodia called coding the language of the future.

He invoked the late Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, to say that coding is the new generation's liberal arts.

Watch the full video for more.


