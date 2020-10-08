Prince launches £50m 'Earthshot Prize'

Prince William and Sir David Attenborough have launched what they hope will become the "Nobel Prize for environmentalism".



Related videos from verified sources Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges



The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 2 hours ago Prince William tells Sir David Attenborough about the Earthshot Prize



Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize, which will give away £50m over 10 years to projects which help solve some of the biggest global problems. The duke has said he wants to inspire positivity.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 01:29 Published 8 hours ago