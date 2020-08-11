Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The worst division in the NFL: Who will win the NFC East?

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 03:06s - Published
The worst division in the NFL: Who will win the NFC East?
USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones breaks down the NFC East standing before week 5.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Eagles have the edge over Cowboys to win the NFC East | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Eagles have the edge over Cowboys to win the NFC East | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd predicts that it will be a very disappointing year in the state of Texas, as the Philadelphia Eagles have the edge over the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Colin's Eagles-Cowboys comparison..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published
NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East [Video]

NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East

CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:14Published
Colin predicts the 2020 season for all divisions in the NFC [Video]

Colin predicts the 2020 season for all divisions in the NFC

Colin Cowherd updates his picks for the 2020 NFL season, finishing up with the NFC. Now that Tom Brady has been added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, hear where he thinks they may land in the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:31Published