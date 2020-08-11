|
|
|
The worst division in the NFL: Who will win the NFC East?
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 03:06s - Published
USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones breaks down the NFC East standing before week 5.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East
CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston..
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:14Published
|
Colin predicts the 2020 season for all divisions in the NFC
Colin Cowherd updates his picks for the 2020 NFL season, finishing up with the NFC. Now that Tom Brady has been added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, hear where he thinks they may land in the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:31Published
|