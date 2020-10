New Florida Lotto Features Bigger Prizes, Better Odds & New Look For Flagship Game Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published 1 day ago New Florida Lotto Features Bigger Prizes, Better Odds & New Look For Flagship Game The Florida Lottery’s flagship Draw game, FLORIDA LOTTO has a new look, bigger prizes, better odds, and a new price. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this 1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (New Florida Lotto Features Bigger Prizes, Better Odds & New Look For Flagship… https://t.co/CYrwc8Qo4b 1 day ago The Florida Voice New Florida Lotto Features Bigger Prizes, Better Odds & New Look For Flagship Game https://t.co/ZHSuIiOHZv 1 day ago JOINT ACCOUNT ENT New Florida Lotto Features Bigger Prizes, Better Odds & New Look For Flagship Game https://t.co/ZL64vdTBlt 1 day ago Emilio J New Florida Lotto Features Bigger Prizes, Better Odds & New Look For Flagship Game https://t.co/1WATctIGkK 1 day ago Capital Soup New FLORIDA LOTTO® features bigger prizes and better odds for Florida's flagship Draw Game https://t.co/fR9G4LHzyr 1 day ago