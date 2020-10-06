Global  
 

'India-Canada bilateral ties driven by our shared democratic values': PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
'India-Canada bilateral ties driven by our shared democratic values': PM Modi

'India-Canada bilateral ties driven by our shared democratic values': PM Modi

During Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said trade and investment linkages between India and Canada to multi-faceted relationship.

"India-Canada bilateral ties are driven by our shared democratic values and many common interests.

The trade and investment linkages between us are integral to our multi-faceted relationship," said PM Narendra Modi.


PM Modi assures of India's support for peace process in Afghanistan

PM Modi assures of India's support for peace process in Afghanistan

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on October 08 said that Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Afghan Peace Process and on ongoing talks in Doha. "During the meeting, Prime Minister reaffirmed India's long term commitment to further deepening the historical ties between India and Afghanistan," said Srivastava.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
'India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world': PM Modi

‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right to choose their market. With its vibrant democracy, political stability and business-friendly policies, India offers an unparalleled investment destination for foreign investors in the field of agriculture, manufacturing and education, he said in his keynote address to the 'Invest India 2020' meeting through video conferencing. "India has adopted a unique approach posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have given relief and stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses. We have also used this opportunity to undertake structural reforms. These reforms ensure more productivity and prosperity."India has been playing the role of pharmacy to the world, he said, adding the country has provided medicines to around 150 countries so far.The India story is strong today and will become stronger tomorrow, the prime minister said.The government has significantly liberalised the FDI norms and created a tax friendly regime for sovereign wealth and pension funds, he added.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:16Published
