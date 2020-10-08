Biden: Trump 'changes his mind every second' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:31s - Published 5 minutes ago Biden: Trump 'changes his mind every second' Joe Biden has responded to Donald Trump's decision to not appear in a virtual debate, saying the president "changes his mind every second". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Biden Questions If Trump Will Stick With Bailing On Virtual Debate: ‘He Changes His Mind Every Second’ Former Vice President *Joe Biden* took a cautious approach as he responded to the news that *Donald...

Mediaite - Published 4 hours ago







Tweets about this Giovanni Galactica RT @jeneps: Biden on Trump’s threat to skip the next debate: “We don’t know what the president’s going to do. He changes his mind every sec… 2 minutes ago Deborah Combs @RealJamesWoods If that's true are you telling me you have a problem with Joe Biden changing his mind once in a blu… https://t.co/awoQkGmqFY 13 minutes ago Great Right Hope RT @NBCNews: “We don’t know what the president’s going to do; he changes his mind every second," Joe Biden says of President Trump assertin… 16 minutes ago MOMZILLA #HonorRuth #Justice #BLM ❤️☮️ RT @MSNBC: “We don’t know what the president’s gonna do; he changes his mind every second," Joe Biden says of President Trump asserting tha… 19 minutes ago Automobilnews Biden On Trump Skipping Second Debate: “He Modifications His Thoughts Each Second” | Video – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/pp8F7wnKY3 20 minutes ago Newpaper24 Biden On Trump Skipping Second Debate: “He Modifications His Thoughts Each Second” | Video – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/K9TNMhRdHW 20 minutes ago Steel Slacks RT @JTHVerhovek: Biden, on the tarmac in Delaware, after Trump says he won’t participate in a virtual debate: “I don’t know what the presid… 20 minutes ago Ian RT @mikememoli: Biden says he doesn't how to respond to Trump on attending second debate, since the president "changes his mind every secon… 28 minutes ago