Biden: Trump 'changes his mind every second'
Joe Biden has responded to Donald Trump's decision to not appear in a virtual debate, saying the president "changes his mind every second".
Giovanni Galactica RT @jeneps: Biden on Trump’s threat to skip the next debate: “We don’t know what the president’s going to do. He changes his mind every sec… 2 minutes ago
Deborah Combs @RealJamesWoods If that's true are you telling me you have a problem with Joe Biden changing his mind once in a blu… https://t.co/awoQkGmqFY 13 minutes ago
Great Right Hope RT @NBCNews: “We don’t know what the president’s going to do; he changes his mind every second," Joe Biden says of President Trump assertin… 16 minutes ago
MOMZILLA #HonorRuth #Justice #BLM ❤️☮️ RT @MSNBC: “We don’t know what the president’s gonna do; he changes his mind every second," Joe Biden says of President Trump asserting tha… 19 minutes ago
Automobilnews Biden On Trump Skipping Second Debate: “He Modifications His Thoughts Each Second” | Video – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/pp8F7wnKY3 20 minutes ago
Newpaper24 Biden On Trump Skipping Second Debate: “He Modifications His Thoughts Each Second” | Video – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/K9TNMhRdHW 20 minutes ago
Steel Slacks RT @JTHVerhovek: Biden, on the tarmac in Delaware, after Trump says he won’t participate in a virtual debate: “I don’t know what the presid… 20 minutes ago
Ian RT @mikememoli: Biden says he doesn't how to respond to Trump on attending second debate, since the president "changes his mind every secon… 28 minutes ago
2nd Presidential Debate Up In The AirThere's now a big question whether or not there will be a second presidential debate. It's supposed to be a week away but now it appears both candidates are backing out.
Trump Backs Out Of Virtual Debate“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.” President Donald Trump is refusing to participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden.
President Trump Says He Won’t Participate In Upcoming Virtual Presidential DebateThe Commission on Presidential Debates has announced that the second presidential debate will be virtual. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.