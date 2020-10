Prince William and Duchess Catherine have taken control of two companies to protect their brand and finances.



Related videos from verified sources Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges



The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 3 hours ago Prince William has launched a Nobel-style environmental award



Prince William launches Nobel-style environmental award Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:43 Published 4 hours ago The Rift Between Prince William and Prince Harry is Serious



Prince Harry and Prince William have been close for many years, but that has changed. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what a royal biographer has to say. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:04 Published 1 day ago