'One of best moments': Surya Kumar Yadav on getting hit on helmet off RR's Jofra Archer

Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav got hit on the helmet off Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer and smacked a six off the next ball.

He said, "That was one of the best moments, I felt of that game from my point of view.

After getting hit place for that shot.

Hardik was there in the other hand and he was like boss this is the time let's do something different," said Yadav.

"Telling about his shot I was practicing during the lock down back home, thinking about anything else I just tried and execute and it worked out really well and I was really happy for that," said Yadav.