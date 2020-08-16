DFCCIL employees takes pledge to safeguard against covid-19

Over 15000 Dedicated Freight corridor corporation of India Ltd.

(DFCCIL) employees as well as personnel belonging to contractors and project partners participated in a pledge to safeguard against COVID-19 across 14 field units and sub units and 16 functional stations.

DFCCIL rededicated itself towards fighting the scourge of covid-19 though measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands with soap regularly.

R N Singh, MD, DFCCIL and other senior officers took the pledge.

DFCCIL has been proactive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and has been observing the various directions from the authorities.

This pledge will help in protecting the employees and work force and helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

These 15000 messengers will pass on the messages to their family members, friends and persons in contact with them to safeguard the public at large.