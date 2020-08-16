DFCCIL employees takes pledge to safeguard against covid-19
Over 15000 Dedicated Freight corridor corporation of India Ltd.
(DFCCIL) employees as well as personnel belonging to contractors and project partners participated in a pledge to safeguard against COVID-19 across 14 field units and sub units and 16 functional stations.
DFCCIL rededicated itself towards fighting the scourge of covid-19 though measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands with soap regularly.
R N Singh, MD, DFCCIL and other senior officers took the pledge.
DFCCIL has been proactive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and has been observing the various directions from the authorities.
This pledge will help in protecting the employees and work force and helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
These 15000 messengers will pass on the messages to their family members, friends and persons in contact with them to safeguard the public at large.
Robust infrastructure development is the fundamental requirement for a country to attain an accelerating economic growth. Indian Railways is keeping a note of it and has been tirelessly expanding its infrastructural wings. In line of it, the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are being rapidly built in the country by the Dedicated freight corridor corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL). Under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor(EDFC), 1875 km of railway lines are being laid from Ludhiana to Sonnagar and Sonnagar to Dankuni. While the work of laying 1506 km long railway line from Dadri to JNPT is being done under the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). In the line of growing needs of the country, three more corridors, East Coast Corridor, East-West Corridor and North-South Corridor have also been prepared by DFCCIL. Main objectives of DFCCIL is the Capacity Enhancement in over-saturated sections of IR ,Ports Connectivity, Potential for Heavy Haul operations, Segregation of freight and passenger transportation, advantage of higher speed of 100 KMPH, Time Tabled based train services and Low operation and maintenance cost.
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) successfully conducted an engine train trial run between Bhaupur railway station and Bhadan railway station. 155 Km long Bhaupur and Bhadan section is a part of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). The locomotive engine trial run was conducted over newly constructed tracks and various minor and major bridges, new formation and yards in the districts of Etawah, Auraiya and Kanpur dehaat in the state of UP. Main objectives of DFCCIL is to increase the average speed of goods trains from existing 25 to 70 kmph, facilitate the running of longer and double stack container trains and connect the existing ports and industrial areas for faster movement of goods. Eastern dedicated freight corridor EDFC and Western dedicated freight corridor (WDFC) is expected to be completed by December 2021.
