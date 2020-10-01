Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader’s son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is the second union member to die in two months after Suresh Angadi died earlier in September.
As Bihar assembly elections near, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joined Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). "I have no complaints with BJP, I want to serve people here. I have full confidence that people will vote for me," said Usha Vidyarthi.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia commented on the state government's partnership with Hindustan Times for the HT Codeathon which aims to help students hone and showcase their coding skills. Sisodia was speaking at an event on the government's programme to focus on teaching coding to girl students. Commenting on his administration's partnership with She Codes and EY, apart from Hindustan Times, Sisodia said that things were falling into place on their own because the 'universe helps those who work with good intentions'. Watch the full video for more.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on October 08 said that Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Afghan Peace Process and on ongoing talks in Doha. "During the meeting, Prime Minister reaffirmed India's long term commitment to further deepening the historical ties between India and Afghanistan," said Srivastava.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference on October 08 said the country undertaken trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture. "India has undertaken trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture. Together, they impact almost every Indian. India has ensured reforms in the field of labour and agriculture. They ensure greater participation of the private sector while strengthening the government's safety nets. These reforms will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people," said PM Modi.He further added, "The reforms in labour laws greatly reduce the number of Labour codes. They are both employee and employer friendly and will further increase ease of doing business."
During Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said trade and investment linkages between India and Canada to multi-faceted relationship. "India-Canada bilateral ties are driven by our shared democratic values and many common interests. The trade and investment linkages between us are integral to our multi-faceted relationship," said PM Narendra Modi.
Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday at the age of 74. Paswan had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said he has no interest in what someone is saying about him. In a jibe at LJP, Kumar said "Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Has Ram Vilas Paswan been elected..
