Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.

Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.

He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Modi-led government.

Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle.


Ram Vilas Paswan

President Kovind, PM Modi condole Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

 Ram Vilas Paswan was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. Paswan was first elected to the Lok..
DNA

Void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, saying there is a void in the nation that will perhaps never be filled...
IndiaTimes

Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag Paswan shares news

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag Paswan shares news

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader's son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is the second union member to die in two months after Suresh Angadi died earlier in September.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:29Published

Before quitting NDA in Bihar, Chirag told BJP of 'wave' against Nitish Kumar

 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan had urged BJP president J P Nadda to project a leader of the saffron party as the NDA's chief ministerial face in..
IndiaTimes

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies days after heart surgery

 His son Chirag Paswan tweeted about the Union Minister's demise.
DNA

Lok Janshakti Party

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

 Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday.vRam Vilas Paswan had undergone a heart surgery recently and had been..
IndiaTimes
Bihar elections 2020: BJP leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP

Bihar elections 2020: BJP leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP

As Bihar assembly elections near, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joined Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). "I have no complaints with BJP, I want to serve people here. I have full confidence that people will vote for me," said Usha Vidyarthi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Delhi

India-US two-plus-two dialogue expected to take place in Delhi on Oct 26-27

 The third edition of the two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US is expected to take place on Oct 26-27 during which both sides are likely to carry out a..
IndiaTimes
'Universe helps those...': Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on partnering with HT Codeathon

'Universe helps those...': Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on partnering with HT Codeathon

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia commented on the state government's partnership with Hindustan Times for the HT Codeathon which aims to help students hone and showcase their coding skills. Sisodia was speaking at an event on the government's programme to focus on teaching coding to girl students. Commenting on his administration's partnership with She Codes and EY, apart from Hindustan Times, Sisodia said that things were falling into place on their own because the 'universe helps those who work with good intentions'. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:15Published

Narendra Modi

PM Modi assures of India's support for peace process in Afghanistan

PM Modi assures of India's support for peace process in Afghanistan

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on October 08 said that Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Afghan Peace Process and on ongoing talks in Doha. "During the meeting, Prime Minister reaffirmed India's long term commitment to further deepening the historical ties between India and Afghanistan," said Srivastava.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
India has undertaken trinity of reforms in education, labour and agriculture: PM Modi

India has undertaken trinity of reforms in education, labour and agriculture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference on October 08 said the country undertaken trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture. "India has undertaken trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture. Together, they impact almost every Indian. India has ensured reforms in the field of labour and agriculture. They ensure greater participation of the private sector while strengthening the government's safety nets. These reforms will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people," said PM Modi.He further added, "The reforms in labour laws greatly reduce the number of Labour codes. They are both employee and employer friendly and will further increase ease of doing business."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
'India-Canada bilateral ties driven by our shared democratic values': PM Modi

'India-Canada bilateral ties driven by our shared democratic values': PM Modi

During Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said trade and investment linkages between India and Canada to multi-faceted relationship. "India-Canada bilateral ties are driven by our shared democratic values and many common interests. The trade and investment linkages between us are integral to our multi-faceted relationship," said PM Narendra Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

President Kovind, PM Modi condole Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

Ram Vilas Paswan was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the...
DNA - Published

Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery in Delhi Hospital, LJP cancels meet

 Senior leader and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas...
Zee News - Published

LJP is likely to stay with NDA: Ramdas Athawale

"Chirag Paswan is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, who is also a minister in the Central government as...
IndiaTimes - Published


iamNaveen_Live

Naveen Kumar RT @CNNnews18: Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Passes Away at the Age of 74 https://t.co/HCktjqIVp1 https://t.co/cDvSdZD… 3 seconds ago

KBrajSinha

Kishore Braj Sinha RT @airnewsalerts: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan is no more: His son Chirag Paswan tweets https://t.co/MbWqmPlBgf 18 seconds ago

mbishnoi39

मनीष बिशनोई（Manish Bishnoi）Ⓜ RT @HarsimratBadal_: Saddened at the passing away of illustrious Parliamentarian and Union Cabinet Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. He was a… 19 seconds ago

proudaapiyan

HumanByHeart RT @ArvindKejriwal: Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his fa… 20 seconds ago

Yogesh_R_P

Yogesh Prajapati 🇮🇳 RT @rashtrapatibhvn: In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active… 28 seconds ago

SinnerIndian

Indian 🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dead, his son Chirag Paswan tweets 38 seconds ago

RashidK66024862

Rashid Khan RT @rabbanikr: Deepest condolences on the demise of Union Minister, Veteran Politician & founder of #lokjanshaktiparty #Ram_Vilas_Paswan ji… 50 seconds ago

affan_alig

Affan Ahmad Aligarian RT @TheSecondAngle: Union Minister and LJP Leader Ram Vilas Paswan Passes Away at 74 The 74-year-old Union minister had undergone a heart… 58 seconds ago


Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74: A peek into his life's journey | Oneindia News

Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74: A peek into his life's journey | Oneindia News

Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday at the age of 74. Paswan had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. Ram Vilas Paswan was born..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published
'Did Ram Vilas Paswan reach Rajya Sabha without JD(U)'s help?': Bihar CM Nitish

'Did Ram Vilas Paswan reach Rajya Sabha without JD(U)'s help?': Bihar CM Nitish

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said he has no interest in what someone is saying about him. In a jibe at LJP, Kumar said "Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Has Ram Vilas Paswan been elected..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published
'BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan ticket for RS': Nitish Kumar

'BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan ticket for RS': Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ahead of state assembly elections announced the seat-sharing of NDA in a press conference on October 06. During the press conference, when questioned about LJP,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published